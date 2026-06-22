A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for Sussex County until 11 p.m.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE — A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for Sussex County until 11 p.m.

Earlier in the evening tornado warnings were issued for portions of northwestern Wicomico County and east-central Dorchester County and Sussex County.

The National Weather Service says at 8:22 p.m., severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornados and straight line wind damage were seen in Bridgeville moving east at 35 mph.

Forecasters warned flying debris could be dangerous to anyone caught without shelter. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed, while damage to roofs, windows, cars and trees is likely.

Forecasters warn that torrential rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding, though drought conditions actually help with this. 

Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.

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Chief Meteorologist

Paul Williams has earned ASSOCIATED PRESS CHESAPEAKE BAY BEST WEATHER ANCHOR/METEOROLOLOGIST 2019, 2021, 2023, and serves as the chief meteorologist at CoastTV, delivering weather forecasts during the 5, 6, and 11 p.m. broadcasts. As a key member of the Draper Media storm tracker weather team, he provides crucial emergency weather information to help safeguard the community. 

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

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