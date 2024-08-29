QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md.- A Queen Anne’s County woman faces criminal and traffic charges following a months-long investigation into a January crash on the Bay Bridge in Queen Anne’s County.
On January 27, at 7:46 a.m., Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police Officers responded to a 23-car collision on the westbound span of the Bay Bridge. The incident resulted in one victim being transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Eleven additional individuals were also taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
MDTA officers identified 48-year-old Gwendolyn Persina of Chester as the driver of a blue 2018 Honda Civic involved in the crash. Investigators allege that Persina was driving at high speeds when she struck another car, triggering the chain-reaction collision.
After a thorough investigation by the MDTA Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and in consultation with the Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, an arrest warrant was issued for Persina. She faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license, and causing life-threatening injuries by driving under the influence of alcohol.
MDTA Police Officers, along with deputies from the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office, apprehended Persina this week, transporting her to the Queen Anne’s County Detention Center.