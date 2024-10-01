REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company is seeking a service fee that would charge people and businesses within the city limits.
According to firefighter Mike Simpler, this comes after EMS demand surged this past summer.
In 2024 so far, there have been 3,621 EMS calls and 573 fire calls.
"Oh my god, the calls this summer have exploded here at the resort area. As people know with the traffic on Route 1, we have the same issue because people come in town. People are falling, all the normal injuries, surf injuries, automobile accidents," said Simpler.
Simpler says in August alone, they had 628 calls.
That volume meant that 86 times this year, the company had to call in for help from other departments.
The fire company currently has five ambulances but only has the staff for two, sometimes three, to operate.
The service fee would help pay a full-time third crew's salary.
Rudolph Gonzalez, who works on the boardwalk, thinks the fee might upset some people.
"People are already paying higher taxes, higher rent, and this is just another fee. Actually, this summer wasn't as great as other summers as far as business, so a lot of the businesses are down. I don't know how they feel about having to whip out an extra fee."
According to Simpler, the fire company plans to meet with the city to create a task force and discuss an equal plan for everyone in Rehoboth Beach.