REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Friday, May 15, marks the start of paid parking season in Rehoboth Beach, with parking regulations remaining in effect through Sept. 15. The city joins several other coastal communities beginning their respective paid parking seasons on this date.
Parking fees remain unchanged this year at $4 per hour for metered parking. Drivers can pay using parking meters, the ParkMobile app or parking permits.
City parking meters require payment daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Payments can be made by cash or card at meters, or through the ParkMobile app. City leaders reminded drivers that parking meters are assigned by zone rather than by individual parking spaces, and zone information is listed on meters and within the app.
Drivers using ParkMobile are encouraged to download the app before arriving, save license plate information exactly as it appears — including the “PC” designation on Delaware tags — and confirm the correct car is selected before completing payment.
The city also reminded drivers that head-in parking is required in all angled parking spaces, while parallel parking must follow the flow of traffic.
Permit parking rules remain in effect daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The city offers daily, weekly, weekend, seasonal and scooter permits. Permits may be purchased at the Parking Building or at kiosks located at 409 Rehoboth Ave. and the 700 block of Bayard Avenue.
Permits are not valid in metered spaces and drivers must still pay the meter when parked in those areas.
The Convention Center parking lot remains the city’s only city-operated parking lot. Drivers parking there may use the central parking meter or ParkMobile. Other parking lots in the area are privately operated and parking violations there are not handled by the city.
A new parking zone is also being introduced this year in the Bandstand Horseshoe area. Parking meters there will accept payment from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and payment will be restricted after 6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between Memorial Day and Labor Day when concerts are scheduled.
The city said lanes will remain available for DART buses, the Jolley Trolley, handicap drop-offs, rideshare services and delivery drivers.
Drivers looking for permit and meter locations can view the city’s parking map online, where metered zones are highlighted in orange and all remaining areas are designated for permit parking.