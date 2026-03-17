REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach Police arrested a woman from Washington, D.C. on Saturday after an investigation into identity theft and credit card fraud.
Police said the case began around 5:48 p.m. on March 14 when officers responded to Christian Street for a report of identity theft. Investigators determined that 43-year-old Shataya R. Kennedy attempted to use one victim’s credit card to rent a room.
According to police, Kennedy successfully rented a room using a second victim’s credit card and checked in under the name Monique Carter. When officers contacted her in the room, she provided that same false name.
Officers later confirmed her identity as Kennedy and found she had active warrants in three other states. She was taken into custody without trouble.
Kennedy is charged with identity theft, unlawful use of a credit card, falsifying business records, criminal impersonation, theft of services, and being a fugitive from another state. She was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in lieu of $8,000 secured bond.