A jet with 60 passengers and four crew members aboard collided with an Army helicopter Wednesday night while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington. The incident prompted a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River.
At least 28 bodies were pulled from the icy waters of the Potomac River. Officials said they were still searching for other casualties but did not believe there were any other survivors, which would make it the deadliest U.S. air crash in nearly 24 years.
The body of the plane was found upside down in three sections in waist-deep water. The wreckage of the helicopter was also found.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the midair crash occurred before 9 p.m. EST when a regional jet that had departed from Wichita, Kansas, collided with a military helicopter on a training flight while on approach to an airport runway.