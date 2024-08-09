OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Elections Committee has announced the results of the 2024 Board of Directors election, with Rick Farr and Jeff Heavner securing the top two spots.
The final vote totals are as follows:
- Sherrie Clifford: 936 votes
- Jeff Heavner: 1,868 votes
- Rick Farr: 1,933 votes
- Amy Peck: 1,270 votes
- Jerry Murphy: 293 votes
Rick Farr and Jeff Heavner have each earned three-year terms on the Ocean Pines Board of Directors, according to the committee's chairperson, Steve Ransdell. The election results are set to be validated during the annual meeting on Saturday, provided there is a quorum. If a quorum is not met, the Board will convene a special meeting to confirm the results, said OPA.
The annual meeting will take place at 9 a.m. in the Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center, located at 235 Ocean Parkway.