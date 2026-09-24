OCEAN CITY, Md. - Organizers of the Ocean’s Calling Festival have canceled all concerts scheduled for Friday as continued severe weather and beach erosion have affected the festival site.
Organizers said Thursday, Sept. 24, that weather conditions have made it impossible to safely complete construction of the festival grounds in time for Friday’s events.
The cancellation is disappointing for some festivalgoers who had been looking forward to Friday’s lineup.
“It was a bummer because I think the majority of the bands I wanted to see were on Friday,” said Erica Ensminger, who is attending the festival.
Ensminger says this will be her third year attending the festival and that weather has become part of the experience.
"I was here when Blink-182. Like that whole monsoon and walking home in knee-deep water," Ensminger said. "It’s just part of the experience and it can be really fun, but it’s just a bummer that they have to cancel some of the days because of it."
Her sister, Paige, said she hopes the festival can continue Saturday and Sunday.
"Friday the lineup was super awesome, but hopefully Saturday and Sunday can continue," she said. "We appreciate the hard decision that had to be made. All these people setting it up, it takes a lot of work."
Despite the cancellation, Paige said the atmosphere and music keep her coming back to Ocean’s Calling.
"Ocean’s Calling is the best," she said. "Even the crowd, it’s just a chill vibe. People come to enjoy the good music and it’s just been really, really fun year after year."
As of Thursday, organizers said Saturday and Sunday events are still scheduled to take place. However, organizers said the safety of fans, artists and the community remains the top priority.
Festival crews were still working at the site Thursday, with portions of the festival grounds already set up.
Organizers said people who purchased one-day Friday tickets directly through Front Gate Tickets will automatically receive refunds.