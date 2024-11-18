Route 50

From 6 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2025, through 6 p.m. on March 17, 2025, the bridge will remain in the closed-to-navigation position while necessary maintenance occurs.

From 6 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2025, through 6 p.m. on March 17, 2025, the bridge will remain in the closed-to-navigation position while necessary maintenance occurs. During this time, the navigation channel directly under the bridge will also be closed due to a permanently moored work barge, says the United States Coast Guard. 

The coast guard tells boaters and anglers to plan accordingly and use alternative routes if necessary. 

