Route 50 bridge maintenance to temporarily halt traffic in Ocean City
- Torie Seagraves
Torie Seagraves
Reporter
Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.
-
-
Tags
Locations
Torie Seagraves
Reporter
Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Trending Now
-
Delaware State Fair announces two concerts for 2025
-
What will become the world's largest artificial reef, has been delayed from departure
-
Teen driver arrested after high-speed chase ends in Rehoboth retention pond
-
Harm reduction vending machines make official debut in Delaware
-
Millsboro bypass construction underway, aims to ease traffic congestion