OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Town Council is looking to adjust the regulations that govern marijuana dispensaries in the coastal town. The council held a meeting on Monday to move the process forward.
One significant adjustment includes extending the hours of operation for retail marijuana stores. Previously, dispensaries in Ocean City were only allowed to operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The proposed change will expand the operational hours to 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Additionally, the new regulations will introduce location-based restrictions. Under the new rules, no marijuana shop can be within 500 feet of a school, place of worship, or public park.
Ocean City is considering these adjustments in response to regulations implemented by the State of Maryland governing dispensaries. The goal of the Ocean City town council is to align its local rules with the state regulations.
The ordinance passed unanimously after its first reading. There was no public comment during the meeting.
The second reading of the ordinance will take place at the Town Council's next meeting on August 19. Unless otherwise petitioned, the law will go into effect at the end of that meeting.