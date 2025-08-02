SALISBURY, Md. — A Salisbury woman is accused of setting fire to a man’s home after a dispute over $7, investigators said.
On July 3, investigators from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Salisbury Fire Department responded to 314 Penn Street, where a man had already put out a fire at his front door. He told investigators that Janice Louise Oney, a woman he had known for several years, became upset over money she claimed he owed her. The man says Oney wanted seven dollars.
After a brief argument, Oney allegedly left and returned minutes later with a bottle of gasoline, setting the door on fire before riding away on a bicycle, according to the investigation.
With assistance from K9 “Deacon,” investigators confirmed the fire was intentionally set. Surveillance video from nearby businesses reportedly linked Oney to the case.
On Aug. 1, an arrest warrant charged Oney with first- and second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property over $1,000, reckless endangerment and theft under $100. She was taken into custody later that evening with help from the Salisbury Police Department and Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack.
Oney was booked into the Wicomico County Detention Center and is being held without bond after a District Court Commissioner hearing.