REHOBOTH BEACH, Del - The numbers are in and it looks like Sea Witch festival 2024 was even bigger than Sea Witch festival 2023.
Carol Everhart with the chamber of commerce has shared some approximate numbers with CoastTV news.
Friday- 50,000 people
Saturday (parade day) - 115,000 people
Sunday- 60,000 people
Total: 225,000 people
This years event appears to have outdrawn last years event by around 25,000 people in total. The CoastTV news team actually walked in the parade on Saturday and had the opportunity to meet viewers and even hand out candy to the hordes of kids dressed in their Halloween best.