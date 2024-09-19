SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police say a Seaford man is now facing charges after troopers arrested him following a traffic stop.
According to police, 46-year-old Terrence Banks was arrested on Sep. 17. The arrest took place around 11:25 a.m. when the Sussex County Governor's Task Force observed a Chevrolet Silverado with an equipment violation traveling northbound on Atlanta Road in Seaford. Upon pulling the car over, officers say Banks was unable to provide valid insurance or proof of ownership for the truck.
After refusing multiple verbal commands to get out of the truck, Banks was arrested. A search of his person revealed 7.68 grams of cocaine and $1,821 in suspected drug proceeds.
Further investigation led detectives to secure a search warrant for the car. According to DSP, inside the Silverado, officials discovered 1.67 pounds of cocaine and 23.793 grams of heroin. Banks was taken to Troop 4, where he was formally charged with several drug-related offenses. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and is currently being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on an $84,500 cash bond. Delaware State Police say he is being charged with:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony) – 2 counts
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
- Improper Window Tinting
- Failure to have Insurance Identification in Possession
- Failure to Transfer Title and Registration