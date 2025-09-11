SEAFORD, Del.- Five Seaford police officers have been recognized for their bravery after rescuing two people from a burning home earlier this year.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Seaford Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jack Wilson presented the Sussex County Fire Chiefs Law Enforcement/Fire Service Heroic Award to the officers.
Patrolman Krystal Rivera-Cruz, Senior Cpl. Joseph Palm, Cpl. Michael Mahetta, Patrolman Kani Kane and PFC Tyler Kramer were honored for their actions during a fire on May 11 at a home on North Conwell Street.
Officials said their quick response and composure saved two individuals, turning what could have been a deadly situation into a successful rescue.