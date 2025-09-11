seaford pd

Seaford police officers receive awards for rescuing two people from a house fire in May. (Photo: City of Seaford) 

SEAFORD, Del.- Five Seaford police officers have been recognized for their bravery after rescuing two people from a burning home earlier this year.

At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Seaford Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jack Wilson presented the Sussex County Fire Chiefs Law Enforcement/Fire Service Heroic Award to the officers.

Patrolman Krystal Rivera-Cruz, Senior Cpl. Joseph Palm, Cpl. Michael Mahetta, Patrolman Kani Kane and PFC Tyler Kramer were honored for their actions during a fire on May 11 at a home on North Conwell Street.

Officials said their quick response and composure saved two individuals, turning what could have been a deadly situation into a successful rescue.

Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

