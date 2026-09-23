WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - A social media post circulating Wednesday night says Wicomico County Public Schools received a second bomb threat call, this time targeting all elementary schools in the area.
The school system said safety measures are being taken and that local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are searching and patrolling schools overnight and into Thursday morning.
“Safety measures are being taken after our school system received a second bomb threat call tonight, this time targeting ‘all elementary schools in the area,’” the school system said in a message to families and staff.
The district said the response is intended to ensure the threat is thoroughly investigated and schools are safe for students and staff Thursday. The school system said more information would be provided to families through email and phone calls.
Just Monday, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office investigated two bomb threat calls targeting Fruitland schools. Deputies and other law enforcement searched the schools but found no credible evidence of an explosive device or hazardous threat.