DELAWARE- U.S. Senator Tom Carper delivered a farewell speech on the Senate floor Wednesday, capping off a career spanning more than four decades in public service.
Carper, 77, is set to officially retire on Jan. 3.
Carper shared reflections on his time in Congress as he packed up decades of memories from his office. He offered a tour of his workspace, showcasing photos that chronicle his journey, including images from Delaware's famed Return Day.
"All politics is personal, all diplomacy is personal," the senator said. "One of the reasons I've had some success here is I treat people with kindness. I like people, and I like to help, and it works."
Carper highlighted his pride in being the last Vietnam veteran in the Senate and emphasized the profound impact his service—both in the Navy and in Congress—has had on him as a person. He credited his time in public service with making him more confident and resilient.
Reflecting on legislative achievements, Carper pointed to his leadership on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, where he tackled critical issues like climate change. "I think we're making this planet safer, but also creating lots of jobs," he said. "If you teach a person to fish, they can feed themselves and their families for a lifetime."
Carper's legacy, he hopes, will be one of bipartisanship and collaboration. "If we want to get things done, bipartisan solutions are policies. We've gotten too polarized in this country, and I think we have a responsibility as leaders to lead by example. I try to do that," he said.
Carper has represented Delaware in the Senate since 2001 and previously served as the state's 71st governor. Last year, he announced he would not seek re-election.
Lisa Blunt Rochester, a fellow Democrat and Delaware's current U.S. representative, will succeed Carper in the Senate.