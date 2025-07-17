SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Two people drowned in Delaware waterways within 24 hours. On Tuesday evening, 18-year-old Yorch Niz-Chilel was crabbing with his family at the Broadkill River when troopers say he walked into the water up to his neck and began calling for help. His body was later recovered and turned over to the Division of Forensic Science.
Less than a day earlier, a 27-year-old man from Kenya was found dead near Rehoboth Beach after disappearing Saturday night near Olive Avenue; A kayaker spotted his body according to the Lewes Fire Department responded.
While these waters may appear calm, U.S. Coast Guard member Donald Abey warns that the current in places like the Broadkill River can move deceptively fast, especially during tidal changes.
He urges the public to never enter or be near the water alone and to always wear a life jacket, even for those who are strong swimmers.
"Try not to go out by yourself always have at least two-person integrity," Abey said. "And we always ask people to wear life jackets, especially if you’re near water where there’s any chance of falling in."
Nico Caresras, chief of daily operations for Rehoboth Beach Patrol, added that beachgoers should avoid swimming after lifeguards leave for the day, as conditions can quickly become unpredictable.
Officials emphasize that understanding the speed of currents and being aware of tide changes are key steps to staying safe and that even experienced individuals are at risk if they are not properly prepared.