Southern Delaware Chorale names Amy Morgan as new Artistic Director

DELMARVA - Southern Delaware Chorale has named Amy Morgan as its new artistic director as the organization concludes its 40th anniversary season.
Morgan, an accomplished conductor, educator and pianist, brings extensive experience in choral performance and music education, according to the musical group. She holds degrees from Salisbury University and Messiah University and is the founder and artistic director of Allegro Academy.
Based in Easton, Morgan has served with several regional arts and religious organizations, says the chorale, and is known for her collaborative leadership and thoughtful programming.
“I am so delighted to step into the role of artistic director with the Southern Delaware Chorale,” Morgan said.
The Chorale thanked former co-directors Joey Shortall and Sarah Rose for their service and said Morgan will help lead the ensemble into its next season of performances and community outreach.