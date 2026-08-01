On the left, is the outside of the Lewes Cannonball House. On the right, are yellow theatre seats in side the Milton Theatre.

The three-month initiative, running from September through November, encourages visitors to extend their stays by exploring festivals, museums, tours, historic sites and cultural events throughout the county.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Southern Delaware Tourism is partnering with county tourism organizations to promote arts and history attractions across Sussex County through its Arts Around Our Towns and Fall for History campaign this fall.

The three-month initiative, running from September through November, encourages visitors to extend their stays by exploring festivals, museums, tours, historic sites and cultural events throughout the county.

The campaign highlights Sussex County's visual and performing arts community, as well as its historical attractions covering Native American, agricultural, maritime, military, railroad and architectural history.

Southern Delaware Tourism said the promotion is designed to showcase the county's arts and heritage offerings while encouraging fall tourism across Sussex County.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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