GEORGETOWN, Del. - Steiner Road will be closed for more than six weeks starting Monday, Dec. 1, as the Delaware Department of Transportation begins a roadway reconstruction project.
The closure will affect Steiner Road between Lewes Georgetown Highway and Hollis Road. The work is expected to continue through Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, weather permitting.
DelDOT says drivers in the area will need to follow signed detours around the work zone:
Drivers heading east on US 9 who want to turn south onto Steiner Road should instead turn right onto Gravel Hill Road, then right onto Hollis Road to reconnect with Steiner Road.
Drivers heading west on US 9 should turn left onto Gravel Hill Road, then right onto Hollis Road.
Those traveling north on Hollis Road who want to continue north on Steiner Road should turn left onto Gravel Hill Road, then left onto US 9.
Drivers heading west on Hollis Road should turn right onto Gravel Hill Road, then left onto US 9 to reach Steiner Road.