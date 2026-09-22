This article has been updated to include comments from the public and meeting coverage.
FRANKFORD, Del. - On Tuesday, the Sussex County Council met to consider the rezoning of nearly 57 acres of land off Bayard Road in Frankford.
The land is currently zoned as AR-1, or Agricultural Residential District. Applicants are looking to have this rezoned to MRRPC, or Medium-Density Residential-Planned Community District.
Lantern Cove, the development in consideration, would bring 179 units to the Frankford area. Out of those 179 units, preliminary site plans call for 59 single-family detached condominiums, 114 townhomes, and 6 duplex-style homes.
CoastTV reached out to the development's applicant, NVR Homes, and has not heard back.
County leaders say that if approved, this application would need to go through a site plan approval process, and a review from state agencies like DelDOT and DNREC. If denied, the applicant can always resubmit a differing proposal for consideration.