On Tuesday, the Sussex County Council met to consider the rezoning of nearly 57 acres of land off Bayard Road in Frankford.

This article has been updated to include comments from the public and meeting coverage. 

FRANKFORD, Del. - On Tuesday, the Sussex County Council met to consider the rezoning of nearly 57 acres of land off Bayard Road in Frankford.

The land is currently zoned as AR-1, or Agricultural Residential District. Applicants are looking to have this rezoned to MRRPC, or  Medium-Density Residential-Planned Community District.

Lantern Cove, the development in consideration, would bring 179 units to the Frankford area. Out of those 179 units, preliminary site plans call for 59 single-family detached condominiums, 114 townhomes, and 6 duplex-style homes.

The applicant says that 68 percent of the existing woodlands are expected to be protected, and the area is intended to have turn and acceleration lanes in place to ease traffic flow. 
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"The main problem is the traffic bro." Javier Leon tells CoastTV. 
 
Leon recently moved to Frankford from California and says he hopes that the environment and farm land nearby does see protection. 
  
"It's food. It's one of the things we need in life." Leon says.
 
But for one business in Frankford, they call the emergence of developments a double edged sword. 
 
"Every new community brings a handful of families and a huge handful of dogs," says Rachel Bare, who owns Offleash K9 Training. "That's more business coming to us. More people that need help training their dogs, more people around other people and dogs that need work and things like that. So that's a great aspect of it." 

CoastTV reached out to the development's applicant, NVR Homes, and has not heard back. 

County leaders say that if approved, this application would need to go through a site plan approval process, and a review from state agencies like DelDOT and DNREC. If denied, the applicant can always resubmit a differing proposal for consideration. 

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Drew Bellinger joined the CoastTV News team in August 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.

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