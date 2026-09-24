SUSSEX COUNTY - The Sussex County Department of Public Safety is celebrating the 25th celebration of '911 Awareness Day' on Thursday, Oct. 8 at it's headquarters near Georgetown.
The goal of this silver anniversary celebration is to give the public a behind-the-scenes look at how first responders serve the community 375 days a year, without a break.
This year's event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include an information-filled day of safety demonstrations, including police K-9s subduing pretend perpetrators to fire trucks, EMS units, and a large display of emergency vehicles.
Fifth-grade students from across the county will spend the day watching and taking part in these demonstrations, in order to reinforce safety preparedness.
Tours of the adjoining EMS wing, displays and activities will include the Delaware State Police K-9 team, the Dagsboro Fire Company Safety House, the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Delaware State Fire School, the Delaware Emergency Management Agency, and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
The free event is sponsored by Sussex County and the Delaware State Police, which jointly operate the 911 center.