MILFORD, Del. - Sussex County Habitat for Humanity dedicated a new home to the Briddell family this week as part of its Milford Homeownership Project, an initiative aimed at expanding affordable homeownership opportunities in the city.
The home is the latest completed in Habitat's plan to build nine new homes within a two-block area of downtown Milford. Additional homes are under construction, with more families expected to become homeowners in the coming months.
Habitat homeowners complete financial education, contribute volunteer hours through the organization's sweat equity program and purchase their homes with an affordable 30-year mortgage.
"This opportunity has been life-changing for our family," homeowner Charita Briddell said during the dedication ceremony.
The Milford project is one of several Sussex County Habitat developments underway. The organization is also building homes in Seaford and Bridgeville while offering home repairs through its Healthy Homes Program and financial education through its Financial Literacy Program.