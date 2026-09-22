GEORGETOWN, Del.- Sussex Technical Adult Education is providing Sussex County high school students the chance to enroll in free after school electrical classes.
The course offers students the opportunity to develop skills in electrical studies alongside working professionals. Students who complete the course will earn a Year 1 Apprenticeship certificate.
Students from Delmar, Cape Henlopen and Sussex Central High School can participate. Following high school graduation, passing students can attend Sussex Technical Adult Education and graduate after Year 4 Apprenticeship.
Classes are scheduled daily from 3:30pm-5:30pm. Transportation is provided and there is no registration fee.