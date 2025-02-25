Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&