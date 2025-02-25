DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police have arrested a 17-year-old male from Dover in connection with a shooting that happened last month in the Rodney Village community.
Troopers say they responded to the 200 block of Gunning Bedford Drive on Jan. 19 around 1:58 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Investigators determined that on Jan. 18, around 8:30 p.m., unknown suspects fired multiple shots at a residence. Two adults inside were unharmed.
Detectives from Delaware State Police Troop 3, with assistance from the Dover Police Department and Probation and Parole, identified the 17-year-old as a suspect in the case.
On Feb. 21, the teen was arrested and charged with multiple felonies, including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon and ammunition by a person under 18, two counts of first-degree reckless endangering, second-degree conspiracy, and criminal mischief. He was arraigned by Kent County Family Court and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond.
The Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate and urges anyone with information to contact Detective S. O’Leary at (302) 698-8527. Anonymous tips can be provided via Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.