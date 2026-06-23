WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Maryland voters are headed to the polls as the Maryland Primary election for Worcester County was underway, bringing people from the area to their nearest voting centers.
People in Worcester County have the chance to cast their vote for seats such as commissioners, sheriffs, and the Board of Education.
Worcester County neighbors were in and out of the Ocean Pines Branch Worcester County Library, and other voting locations to cast their ballots. The state says Worcester County had more than 44,000 registered voters last month.
Worcester County has many topics drawing large responses, such as the planned $2.8 million reduction in the Board of Education's budget, inconsistency with county water bills for those in the county, such as Ocean Pines neighbors, and a possible cable landing data center.
Some voters say those issues played a major role in their decision to cast a ballot.
“I think voting is important because we all have a voice, and if you don't vote, you're throwing your chance away to make any kind of difference at all,” says Alice Paterra.
Patrick Lehnerd says water bills were a big reason he went to the polls.
“Not just the residents, but the facilities here use a lot of water. That's very important to us, and we want to make sure that we've got commissioners in there fighting for us, properly representing us, making sure our issues get carried forward,” Lehnerd tells CoastTV.
From water bills to school funding, Worcester County voters made one thing clear: tomorrow's decisions start with today's votes.