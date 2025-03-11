DOVER, Del. — The Brandywine Valley SPCA is partnering with North Shore Animal League America to help save the lives of animals through the 2025 Tour For Life event.
Tour For Life is considered the world’s largest cooperative pet adoption event, with the goal of finding loving homes for rescue animals across the country.
The adoption event will take place on Saturday, March 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Petco, located at 1574 N. Dupont Hwy #300, Dover. The Brandywine Valley SPCA team, along with the North Shore Animal League America Mobile Adoption Unit, will be on-site showcasing adoptable dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.
As part of the event, adoption fees will be waived for all adult animals, including dogs over one-year-old and cats older than six months. Attendees will also have the opportunity to receive exclusive 2025 Tour For Life giveaways while supplies last.
Nationwide Tour For Life 2025 will feature adoption events in 67 cities across 39 states. The initiative raises awareness about homeless animals, promotes responsible pet adoption, and highlights the efforts of local rescue organizations.