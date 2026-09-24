FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- Starting in the summer of 2027, Delaware beach communities will need Shoreline Public Access Plans submitted and approved by DNREC. On Thursday, Fenwick Island's Planning Commission met to discuss the new guidelines.
According to DNREC, the new guidelines establish a framework for assessing plans to establish or maintain public access to Delaware’s beaches, specifically, where public funds are used for beach nourishment, maintenance or improvement.
Susan Brennan, Chair of the Fenwick Island Planning Commission, say's her and her commission are making a team effort to complete the submission. “And so what our planning commission did today was... went through the process and we have divvied up the tasks. We will reconvene next month and begin discussion further of each of our tasks within the application.”
The plans require each community to document its current public beach access and lay out how it will maintain or improve access. Including bathroom and parking signage.
After the plans are approved, Towns and cities along the coast must submit status updates every five years, report proposed changes, and maintain compliance with approved Access Plans to remain eligible for future nourishment funding.