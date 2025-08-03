SALISBURY, Md. - The TidalHealth Foundation honored two of their physicians through the Guardian Angel program on July 28.
TidalHealth says the Guardian Angel program is a powerful way for patients to honor the caregivings that made a difference in their medical treatment. These healthcare workers receive this distinction when someone donates to the TidalHealth Foundation in their name.
Guardian Angels are honored with a personalized letter and customer lapel pin.
The most recent event celebrated Dr. Brian Desaulniers and Dr. Sophia Shakur. They were honored after working with a patient with experienced a life-threatening brain bleed.
Dr. Desaulniers is a part of the emergency department and Dr. Shakur practices neuroscience.