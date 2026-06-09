This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - CAMP Rehoboth is celebrating 35 years in Rehoboth Beach.
The nonprofit LGBTQ+ community center says its mission is focused on creating a place where people feel seen, safe and supported.
According to CAMP Rehoboth, the organization was founded in 1991 by Murray Archibald and Steve Elkins. The name CAMP stands for Create A More Positive, reflecting the organization’s goal of helping create a more welcoming and inclusive Rehoboth Beach.
"We are an LGBTQ plus community center," said Matty Brown, communications manager for CAMP Rehoboth. "We create a more positive Rehoboth and environment that's inclusive of all sexual orientations and gender identities."
Brown said that mission is what first brought him to CAMP Rehoboth during the pandemic, when he started as a volunteer. "So back in 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, I was looking for some community, a sense of belonging, and I found it here at CAMP Rehoboth," Brown said.
The center’s work now stretches across southern Delaware. Brown said CAMP Rehoboth offers programs rooted in health and wellness, arts and culture, community building, advocacy and education.
For many people, that work is personal.
"I think CAMP Rehoboth is a safe space for many people," said Shae Wagner, event and volunteer coordinator for CAMP Rehoboth. "It's a place where a lot of people can be their authentic selves and celebrate who they are."
Brown said that sense of belonging is especially visible during Pride Month, but CAMP Rehoboth’s work is not limited to June. "This is a month in time that's all about LGBTQ plus visibility, resilience and progress for the community," Brown said. "And it's a time where we really look to our allies too and ask that you stand with us."
After 35 years, CAMP Rehoboth says its mission remains centered on building a community where people can feel welcome, supported and accepted year-round.