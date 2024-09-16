GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Town of Georgetown is hosting their last information session for the public to learn about the proposed new police department and public works building.
The town is looking to borrow up to $18 million for the project. Mayor Bill West previously told CoastTV that it is not official the building will cost the full $18 million. The town previously hosted two info sessions on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, Sept. 12 at 5 p.m.
These sessions have allowed people who live in Georgetown to learn more about the proposed buildings.
Georgetown Police Chief, Ralph Holm, he is concerned about the future of the project due to the attendance at the last two meetings.
"So the first session that we had was approximately 14 people. The second session was only four people."
He still remains hopeful.
"Tomorrow night, which is supposed to be the last one scheduled, hopefully we're going to have a big turnout for that one."
Holm shared that many of the concerns he's heard didn't have much to do with the amount the town will request, but the proposed location of the building.
He says the new spot would be ideal for his officers and the growing town.
"We're planning for 25, 30 years down the road. You know, that may end up being the center of town. It won't be the circle of town, obviously, but it will be the center of town potentially with all the growth that Georgetown has been experiencing," said Holm.
Tyler Scott has lived in Georgetown his entire life. He says the police and the town deserve a new police department, but he needs more clarity on the project.
"I want our local officials, especially our Mayor, Bill West, to be honest about why we need such a large and expensive police station immediately," said Scott.
His concern is also about the size of the building and if the new police station would have more holding cells.
"I don't know exactly how many cells. I just know it seems to be pretty big. We've made do with the amount of cells that we have in Georgetown for a very long time," said Scott.
"If there are more, why are there so many more? It's not just because our population is going up. What type of population is going up?"
Scott talked about the homeless community and suggests the new building could be a way of combatting and housing the homeless population in the town.
"Is it mentally ill, addicted and homeless people that we're going to fill these cells with or is it just regular crime that's becoming out of hand?" asked Scott. "I tend to think it leans to be with the homeless and addicted."
"That's my fear, that's what I'm worried about this police station coming," he continued.
The final information session will be Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall in Georgetown.