Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight EDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&