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OCEAN CITY, Md. - During Tuesday afternoons Mayor & City Council Meeting in Ocean City, Diakonia Inc. presented a Supportive Living Campus Capital Campaign and proposed partnership with the Town of Ocean City to invest in housing stability, homelessness prevention, food security, and Veteran services.
The Town of Ocean City unanimously approved a request from Diakonia Inc. for $250,000 in leadership investment contributing towards their Supportive Living Campus Capital Campaign. A program that the non-profit says they hope will provide a more permanent community infrastructure.
The $250,000 will be distributed as $50,000 over five years.
According to documents, the estimated $15.25 million campus includes services that include but are not limited to:
- Expanded Food Pantry and distribution hub
- Veteran Services and Mobile Outreach offices
- Administrative and Case Management offices
- Coordinated housing stabilization and supportive services
The campus already has $3.2 million committed to Phase 1, a $7.9 million section. Additionally, an $850,000 grant has already been secured by the Maryland Board of Public Works, $700,000 through the Governor’s FY27 Capital Budget, and still pending are $2 million in grants from the Maryland DHCD and additional grants.
Since 2025, Diakonia says they have provided stabilization for 1,175 people, and has a 68 percent rehousing success rate.
This request comes after the Town of Ocean City issued a total of $20,000 of fines to St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church for providing overnight shelter for people without homes. The dispute centers on whether the church is permitted to operate the shelter under the town’s zoning regulations.