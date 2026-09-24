A tractor-trailer carrying chickens is on the side of the road with the containers mostly flipped.

The Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded shortly before noon to the crash. The tractor-trailer overturned onto its side.

BISHOPVILLE, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a two-truck crash involving a tractor-trailer carrying chickens on Route 113 near Bishopville Road.

The Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded shortly before noon to the crash. The tractor-trailer overturned onto its side.

The tractor-trailer driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. No one else was reported hurt. Hazardous materials crews did respond to the scene because of a fuel spill.

As of 3:45 p.m., the northbound side of the highway was closed and traffic was being redirected east onto Bishopville Road. Southbound on Route 113 was down to a single lane. The investigation remains ongoing.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She started at CoastTV as a Photographer/Editor, then went on to report in Milford, Milton and Lewes primarily. Now, she is the Managing Content Editor, helping find stories, assist reporters, write for the website and manage digital entities.

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