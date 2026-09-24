BISHOPVILLE, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating a two-truck crash involving a tractor-trailer carrying chickens on Route 113 near Bishopville Road.
The Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack responded shortly before noon to the crash. The tractor-trailer overturned onto its side.
The tractor-trailer driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. No one else was reported hurt. Hazardous materials crews did respond to the scene because of a fuel spill.
As of 3:45 p.m., the northbound side of the highway was closed and traffic was being redirected east onto Bishopville Road. Southbound on Route 113 was down to a single lane. The investigation remains ongoing.