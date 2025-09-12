DELMARVA- The Trump Administration has officially filed a legal request asking a federal court to vacate a permit approved under the Biden Administration for US Wind’s proposed offshore wind farm near Delmarva.
The action was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland in Baltimore, where the case is assigned to Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher.
Plaintiffs in the case include the Mayor and City Council of Ocean City, as well as other local municipalities, businesses and environmental groups.
The lawsuit challenges the federal permit that allows US Wind to construct and operate a wind farm off the coast of Maryland and Delaware. The permit was originally approved by the Biden Administration through the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) and other federal agencies.
US Wind, which has intervened in the case as a defendant, argues the project complies with all federal environmental regulations. The company has filed motions to dismiss parts of the suit and requested extensions for responses to the amended complaint, according to court records.
The dispute reflects ongoing tension over offshore wind development along the Mid-Atlantic coast, where local communities and commercial interests have raised concerns about environmental impacts, fishing access, and tourism.
Supporters of the project say it will advance renewable energy goals and reduce carbon emissions.