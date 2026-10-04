LEWES, Del. - Fall festivals are returning to the Lewes waterfront, with two events planned at the Lewes Ferry Grounds this month.
According to organizers, Lewes Blues & Brews is set for Sunday, Oct. 4, from 2 to 7 p.m.
The event will feature live music from Lower Case Blues, Tyrone Vaughan, Kelly Bell Band and Alicia Maxwell. Food trucks and a vendor market will also be available.
Rocking The Docks will also host Open Space, Open Strings: Bluegrass by the Bay on Sunday, Oct. 18, from noon to 4 p.m.
Organizers say the family-friendly event will celebrate the Sussex County Land Trust’s 25th anniversary and benefit the organization.
The event will feature live music from Old Town Flood and Wood Flower, along with food trucks and vendors. General admission is free, but registration is required, according to Rocking the Docks.