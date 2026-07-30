Trappe, MD - There were two tornadoes confirmed by the NWS in the Trappe, MD area Tuesday evening. They were short lived, with one being an EF-0, while the other was an EF-1.
The EF-1 was named the Backtown Road Tornado. It was 1 mile north of Trappe. It had peak winds of 90-100 mph. The path was .15 miles, with a width of 30 yards. There were no injuries or fatalities. It started at 6:12 pm and ended at 6:13 pm.
The NWS survey team estimated wind speeds were from roof damage to building in an industrial park. The metal roof covering was blown off and some of the roof trusses were damaged. Damage was also noted in a nearby cornfield.
The EF-0 was named the Tarbutton Mill Road Tornado. It had estimated winds of 70-80 mph with a path length of .34 miles. The path width was 30 yards. There were no injuries or fatalities. It was located 1.5 miles northeast of Trappe. It started at 6:18 pm and ended at 6:19 pm.
The NWS survey team found damage in a cornfield. At the eastern extent of the damage, two farm outbuildings sustained damage to their roofs. On one building the roofing was completely uplifted, including support beams. Another building had part of the metal roofing blown off.