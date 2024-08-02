Tyler Rydson
Tyler Rydson is a Photographer and Editor with CoastTV News. He graduated from Elon University in 2024 with a degree in Cinema and Television Arts and Journalism. He enjoys editing and putting together footage, which he did a substantial amount of in college. Tyler says working for a local news station brings together his passion for sharing a message and filming.
 
Originally, Tyler lived in Melbourne Beach, Florida. In his free time, he enjoys going for bike rides and walks, playing video games and observing nature.

