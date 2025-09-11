UMES aviation maintenance program opens at Salisbury Regional Airport

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Wicomico County officials announced that the University of Maryland Eastern Shore has opened a new aviation maintenance school at the Salisbury-Ocean City: Wicomico Regional Airport.
The FAA Part 147 Certified Aviation Maintenance Technician School officially opened on Aug. 25 with 15 students in its first class, according to Wicomico County. The 12-month program will prepare students to take the Airframe and Power Plant exams, the county said. Passing those tests leads to A&P certification, a credential recognized across the aviation and aeronautics industry.
Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano said the program is meant to connect workforce development with future growth.
“I’d like to thank all of our partners for this achievement,” Giordano said in a statement. “This investment in workforce development helps create great jobs in our community, grow the aviation and aeronautical sector for a more diverse and sustainable economy, offer a pathway to meaningful employment opportunities and plan for future development at SBY, a key economic engine for our region.”
County leaders said the program is a partnership between Wicomico County, the State of Maryland, Piedmont Airlines and UMES.
To mark the school’s opening, officials plan a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the airport. A short ceremony will begin at 11:20 a.m., with the ribbon-cutting scheduled for 11:55 a.m., according to Wicomico County.