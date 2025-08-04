REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Shots were fired this past Friday night in Rehoboth Beach. According to Delaware State Police, they are investigating the shooting that took place Aug. 1 at approximately 10:59 p.m. on Oyster House Road.
Troopers arrived on the scene and reported that a Hyundia Genesis was peppered with bullets by an unknown shooter in an unknown car. The car was shooting from behind the Genesis which had two adult passengers.
Officials say that no one was injured and that the shooting is still under investigation. Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed or has information regarding this case to contact Detective P. LaPlaca by calling 302-752-3798. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.