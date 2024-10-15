SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Residents near the Treasure Beach Campground have come together to sift through donations destined for areas devastated by Hurricane Helene.
Organizer Pam Adkins expressed her gratitude for the community's response.
"I had a couple from Berlin, Maryland, and it was their 40th anniversary. They decided to pull $1,000 from their bank account to buy baby needs and clothes as a gift to each other. That was really special," Adkins said.
Over the past week, volunteers have collected clothing, cleaning supplies, food, and other essentials, all of which have been boxed and shipped to hurricane-affected regions. A local trucking company stepped in, donating eighteen-wheelers to transport the items.
Kenny Stevens, who drove a 16-foot trailer filled with supplies to a senior living apartment in Asheville, North Carolina, was moved by the resilience he witnessed.
"They had actually screwed American flags into those trees, making a statement that we're down, but we're not out," he remarked.
According to Adkins, there remains a pressing need for batteries, headlamps, and caution tape, and volunteers are working to fulfill these needs. Minda Nardone, a representative of the Sons and Daughters of Italy in Ocean City, emphasized the importance of community support.
"The whole community has stepped up to really donate a lot to the flood victims. We all went to work together to help the people that need help right now," Nardone stated.
The Sons and Daughters of Italy have not only sent out supplies but also provided financial assistance to Hurricane Helene victims, ensuring that support reaches those affected far away while reinforcing community ties at home.
Treasure Beach RV Park on Route 54 serves as a hub for donations.