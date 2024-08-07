OCEAN CITY, Md. - A Delaware man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Ocean City is in custody. The Ocean City Police Department announced the investigation on July 31 and said the victim was a 6-year-old boy.
33-year-old Antonio Garcia of Millsboro was arrested in connection to a sex offense involving a six-year-old boy. It happened on July 31st in a public hotel restroom near 117th Street. According to the Ocean City Police, the suspect ran away and was seen running in the Ocean City Square Shopping Center on 118 Street.
Detectives identified Garcia as the suspect through surveillance footage and a tip received by the Major Crimes Unit. Police were able to track Garcia's location through his phone.
He was found in Virginia and now awaits extradition back to Maryland. He faces multiple sexual offense charges.