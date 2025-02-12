DELAWARE – Snow plows have been hard at work to keep roads clear during winter storms, but sometimes they can cause unintended damage to mailboxes or other property. DelDOT advises anyone with property damage from a plow to report it immediately.
Two ways to contact the Delaware Insurance Coverage Office with these claims are to call 877-277-4185 or email the Delaware Insurance Coverage Office at InsCov@state.de.us.
DelDOT states that every effort is made to prevent property damage, but if it occurs, the agency will review claims to determine responsibility. For more information on DelDOT’s snow removal policies and property damage claims, visit the DelDOT website.