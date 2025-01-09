WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. — Ocean City, Worcester County, and US Wind are making major moves as they begin the new year, with the future of the US Wind project becoming a central point of contention.
Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan has made it clear that opposing the US Wind project is his top priority. “It’s a number one priority right now, stopping the US Wind project, as far as looking at the future of the town of Ocean City,” Meehan said.
On Wednesday, the Ocean City Council voted to match Worcester County’s $100,000 investment in Bedrock Consulting. The consulting firm aims to educate the public, as well as state, local, and federal officials, about what the they believe are the harmful impacts of the US Wind project. These include potential effects on the environment, the economy, and Ocean City’s iconic beaches.
The US Wind project plans to install more than 100 turbines visible from the Ocean City shoreline. Meehan and other local officials are concerned about the potential impact on tourism and the environment. They also point to a similar scenario in Sussex County, where Meehan believes Bedrock Consulting’s involvement influenced the council’s decision to deny US Wind’s permit to build a substation near the Indian River Power Plant.
In response to the Sussex County decision, US Wind has filed an appeal. Nancy Sopko, Vice President for External Affairs at US Wind, criticized the decision and highlighted the potential benefits of the substation.
“Our project is going to deliver a massive amount of energy to the local grid. In Sussex County, that means a lot of benefits locally,” Sopko said. “These new electrical substations will create jobs for local electrical workers.”
Despite these assurances, Meehan remains steadfast in his opposition. “We’re going to regret it if we don’t take every opportunity and every action possible to stop this project,” he said.
As Ocean City and US Wind continue to clash over the future of offshore wind energy, the debate reflects broader tensions between economic development, environmental concerns, and community preservation. The fate of the US Wind project remains uncertain, with both sides standing firm in their positions.