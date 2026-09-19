BERLIN, Md. - The Worcester County Arts Council has announced the winners of its “Artist’s Voice” juried exhibition, celebrating the organization’s 50th anniversary.
Awards were presented during an opening reception at the gallery in Berlin. The arts council says the exhibition features photography and three-dimensional artwork, with first, second and third place awards and honorable mentions in both categories.
According to the council:
- In photography, Erik Slavin won first place, Lisa Kane Leo won second and Mitzi Ash won third
- In three-dimensional art, Tia Tuvesson won first place, Jason Giusti won second and Leah Kalasky won third.
The exhibition will remain on display through Nov. 1 at the Worcester County Arts Council Gallery, 6 Jefferson St. in Berlin.