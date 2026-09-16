This article was updated with quotes from John Atkins and Doug Conaway.
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - John Atkins has unofficially won the Republican primary for Delaware House District 41. He finished with 1,546 votes. That amount is just 67 more than second-place candidate Doug Conaway (1,479). Jacki Slonin only garnered 149 votes.
Atkins, a Millsboro native and former state representative, is seeking a return to Legislative Hall after previously representing the 41st District. His campaign focuses on topics like traffic, farming and accessibility as a representative.
Speaking about his priorities in the district, Atkins said, “Clearly, in the 41st District, the traffic on 113, north and south. Our back roads have now become major roads. The priority is definitely fixing our roads, saving our farms and slowing down some of this overdevelopment.”
Atkins was first elected to the House as a Republican in 2002 and won reelection in 2004 and 2006. He resigned from the General Assembly in 2007 following an investigation connected to an Ocean City traffic stop and a domestic violence incident. Atkins pleaded guilty to offensive touching.
He later switched parties and won the District 41 seat as a Democrat in 2008. Atkins was reelected in 2010 and 2012 before losing to Republican Richard Collins in the 2014 general election.
In 2018, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor third-degree assault stemming from a domestic incident. He was sentenced to time served and one year of probation.
When asked about his legal and political history, Atkins said, “Let the voters decide. Obviously, we won this primary. It’s 10 years ago, and we’re just about done talking about it. My past is my past is my past. And again, we’re closing that chapter and we’re moving on. I think people of the 41st District are sick of hearing about it.”
Atkins also talked about voters who support him as a conservative.
“A lot of those voters don’t agree with the left woke agenda that’s been shoved down their throats for the last 10 years or so, and I don’t think that they’ll have a hard time supporting me, a conservative. They know me. I grew up here, I’ve worked for them and I’ve got things done.”
The close second-place candidate, Doug Conaway, reacted to the results in a Facebook post.
“The results are in, and congratulations are in order for John Atkins, the winner of yesterday’s primary election for the 41st District.”
Conaway went on to say, “Thank you to all of the hard-working volunteers and supporters both in district and out of district who helped us on the campaign.”
The District 41 seat is currently held by Republican Rep. Rich Collins, who is retiring after 12 years in the Delaware House.
Atkins will advance to the November general election, where Democrat Ryan Stuckey is listed as a candidate for the District 41 seat.