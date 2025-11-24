DELAWARE - Longtime State Representative Rich Collins says he will not seek reelection in 2026, marking the end of more than a decade representing the 41st District in the Delaware House of Representatives.
Collins, 76, said he made the decision with mixed emotions, citing a desire for more flexibility at this stage in life. He announced his retirement Monday in a written statement.
“I want to thank all the people of the 41st District who, for more than a decade, have placed their faith in me to make their voices heard at Legislative Hall,” Collins said. “It has been a challenging job at times, but one that I have always taken pride in performing to the best of my abilities.”
First elected in 2014, the Millsboro Republican has been a consistent conservative voice in the General Assembly. Collins has sponsored bills aimed at lowering taxes, reducing regulatory power of state agencies, and boosting government accountability. He has frequently opposed policies he viewed as government overreach.
Collins says he will continue to serve the 41st District until the end of his term on Election Day next year and plans to remain active in public policy.
“Even though I am leaving elected office, I will continue to share my views on state and federal policy, help educate the public about what is happening in D.C. and Dover, and work to protect our community from government excess,” he said.
The 41st District covers south-central Sussex County and includes Millsboro, Dagsboro, Frankford, Selbyville, Roxanna and Gumboro.
Two candidates have already filed to run for the open seat. Douglas Conaway will run as a Republican, while Ryan Stuckey has filed as a Democratic candidate.