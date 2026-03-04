LEWES, Del. - Tharros Village unveiled its upgraded guest resident tent program, highlighting plans for a spring launch.
The event, held at 11 a.m. at Tharros Village, featured the new tents on display. The nonprofit says each unit is priced at $1,100 and is designed to support the organization’s mission of serving adults experiencing homelessness.
Leaders said the program will officially begin this spring, with fundraising efforts aligned with “Do More 24,” a statewide 24-hour giving campaign.
Executive Director Mike Agnew says the new, more durable tents are needed to withstand weather, such as UV sun damage, wind and flooding during storms.
Each tent will have a permanent wooden, raised platform underneath, making up $600 of the cost. There will be 28 tent structures total, and Tharros Village is looking for investors to sponsor the costs.
Agnew says they are also working to add more outdoor security cameras and add electricity to the property.
According to Agnew, Tharros Village has a code of conduct, with zero tolerance for violence, drugs, theft or weapons.