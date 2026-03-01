Tharros Village to participate in Do More 24 Delaware giving day

Tharros Village will participate in Do More 24 Delaware on March 5 - 6, aiming to raise $20,000 to support its transitional housing community in Lewes.

LEWES, Del. - Tharros Village has been approved to take part in Do More 24 Delaware, a 24-hour fundraising event running from 6 p.m. March 5 to 6 p.m. March 6.

The Lewes-based nonprofit has set a $20,000 fundraising goal to support operating costs through November 2026, including site operations, utilities, maintenance, safety measures and resident support.

Organizers say the event helps nonprofits expand donor engagement while raising awareness of their mission to provide shelter, stability and dignity for adults experiencing homelessness in Lewes.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

Recommended for you