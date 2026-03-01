Tharros Village to participate in Do More 24 Delaware giving day

LEWES, Del. - Tharros Village has been approved to take part in Do More 24 Delaware, a 24-hour fundraising event running from 6 p.m. March 5 to 6 p.m. March 6.
The Lewes-based nonprofit has set a $20,000 fundraising goal to support operating costs through November 2026, including site operations, utilities, maintenance, safety measures and resident support.
Organizers say the event helps nonprofits expand donor engagement while raising awareness of their mission to provide shelter, stability and dignity for adults experiencing homelessness in Lewes.