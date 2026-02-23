DELAWARE- A Level 3 driving ban in Kent and Sussex counties has been downgraded to a Level 2 driving restriction as snowstorm recovery efforts continue statewide.
Under a Level 2 restriction, no one may operate a motor vehicle on Delaware roadways except essential personnel. That includes operators of snow removal equipment and people approved through the Delaware Emergency Management Agency State of Emergency Driving Waiver Program.
Officials urge motorists to avoid travel unless there is a significant safety, health or business reason. Drivers who must be on the roads are asked to use extreme caution.
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and its partners continue working to clear roadways and restore services after heavy snow and strong winds moved through the state.
The Delaware National Guard is assisting in Kent and Sussex counties, while Delaware Department of Transportation crews continue snow removal operations statewide.
Officials say non-primary roads may still be impassable due to abandoned vehicles, snow drifts, downed trees and damaged utility infrastructure.